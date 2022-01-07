Other States

6 workers die after inhaling toxic fumes in Surat

Six factory workers died and 22 were hospitalised after they inhaled toxic fumes leaking from a chemical tanker parked near a factory in Gujarat’s Surat district early on Thursday morning, officials said.

The workers were in the dyeing factory, located in the Sachin industrial area, when the incident took place, Surat Municipal Corporation’s in-charge chief fire officer Basant Pareek said.

The fire department received a call around 4.25 a.m., he said, adding that 25-26 workers fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic fumes.

“Six people have died, while 22 others are hospitalised and undergoing treatment,” civil hospital’s resident medical officer, Omkar Chaudhary, said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2022 1:41:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/6-workers-die-after-inhaling-toxic-fumes-in-surat/article38161762.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY