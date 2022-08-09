Other States

6 villages in 3 UP districts affected by floods, situation not alarming: Relief Commissioner

Representational image of a water logged street in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Lucknow August 09, 2022 02:16 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 00:48 IST

Six villages in three districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods but the situation is not alarming anywhere, state Relief Commissioner Ranveer Prasad said on Monday.

He said the Ganga river in Badaun district, the Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri district, and the Ghaghra river in Ballia district were flowing above the danger level.

In a statement, the relief commissioner said 10 districts of the state have received 25 mm or more rain in a day. At present, six villages in Gonda, Mau and Sitapur districts are affected by the floods, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

At present, all the embankments of the state are safe and the situation is not worrying anywhere, Prasad said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a day, the state received an average rainfall of 10.3 mm. The average rainfall in the state from June 1 till now is 248 mm, which is 60 per cent of the normal rainfall of 416.4 mm, he said.

The relief commissioner said 55 teams of NDRF, SDRF and PAC have been deployed in 35 districts for search and rescue operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Uttar Pradesh
Read more...