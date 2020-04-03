6 Tablighi Jamaat-linked persons to be booked under NSA for misbehaving with nurses in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad

The Uttar Pradesh government has said that six persons associated with the Tablighi Jamaat who have been accused of misbehaving with women staff at the district hospital in Ghaziabad will be charged under the National Security Act (NSA).

Though the government is yet to issue an official statement, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi attributed the direction to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Ye na kanoon ko manenge, na vyavastha ko manenge, ye manavta ke dushman hai... [They don’t follow the law or the system, they are enemies of humanity],” Mr. Awasthi said in an official WhatsApp group quoting Mr. Adityanath.

The police had filed an FIR against the six persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi and were admitted to the MMG District Hospital.

Nurses there accused them of inappropriate behaviour and complained to Medical Superintendent Ravinder Singh, who wrote to the Uttar Pradesh police.

Dr. Singh said the six were using obscene language and were making vulgar gestures at the staff. His letter said that some of them were moving around in a state of undress and were demanding bidis and cigarettes.

Manish Mishra, Superintendent of Police (City), Ghaziabad told The Hindu, that the complaint was against six Jamaatis who were picked up from the Masuri area of Ghaziabad.

Shailendra Kumar Singh ADM (City) said the six persons, including the one who has tested positive, have been shifted to another quarantine facility. in RKGIT College on Meerut Road It has been decided that female staff would not attend to them.

Fuzail Ayyubi, one of the members of the legal team of the Tablighi Jamaat, said, “Their alleged behaviour of the persons is condemnable in any civil society. However, we are trying to ascertain whether they really attended the congregation. The Jamaatis are not known to indulge in such behaviour,” he said.