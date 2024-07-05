GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam floods: Six more dead as toll mounts to 52; over 21 lakh people affected

At least seven districts of Arunachal Pradesh cut off due to landslides; eight persons, including two children, killed in rain-induced landslides and floods in Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura

Updated - July 05, 2024 12:52 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 12:40 pm IST - Guwahati

The Hindu Bureau
More than 39,300 people among the flood-hit have taken shelter across 247 relief camps following floods. File

More than 39,300 people among the flood-hit have taken shelter across 247 relief camps following floods. File | Photo Credit: ANI

At least six persons, including two children, drowned on Thursday, taking the death toll in two waves of floods in Assam since May to 52.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the water levels of the Brahmaputra and other rivers dipped marginally on Thursday, but the flood situation continued to be grim with 21.13 lakh forced to abandon their homes.

Assam flood situation deteriorates, 16.50 lakh people affected in 29 districts

More than 39,300 people among the flood-hit have taken shelter across 247 relief camps.

“Western Assam’s Dhubri and northern Assam’s Darrang are the worst affected districts where 6.49 lakh and 1.9 lakh people have been displaced,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the breaching of at least eight strategic embankments worsened the flood situation, which was caused largely by heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh and Bhutan.

31 animals killed

The impact has been felt in the 1,307.49 sq. km Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve where the floodwaters killed 31 animals — 30 hog deer and one otter pup. Forest guards, however, rescued 82 animals, a two-month-old rhino among them.

“The situation, however, improved in the last 24 hours with 95 of the 233 anti-poaching camps now under water up to 5 feet. The number of camps inundated on Wednesday was 179,” a park official said.

Assam flood: 17 animals drown, 72 rescued in Kaziranga National Park

Heavy rainfall also caused havoc in other northeastern States. Officials in Arunachal Pradesh said at least seven districts in the central and eastern parts of the State had been cut off due to landslides caused by flash floods. The affected districts include Lohit, Changlang, Anjaw, and East Siang.

During the last 48 hours, eight persons, including two children, were killed in rain-induced landslides and floods in Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Related Topics

Assam / flood / death / natural disasters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.