6 militants killed in Kashmir

The death toll for October crosses the 50 mark in the Valley

The security forces on Thursday killed six militants in twin operations in south and north Kashmir, as the death toll for October crossed 50 in the Valley.

A police spokesman said two militants were killed in the Authoora village of Baramulla’s Kreeri in a pre-dawn operation.

“The police made all efforts to make the hiding militants surrender. Instead, they fired on the search party. In the ensuing encounter, two militants were neutralised in Kreeri. The identity of the terrorists is being ascertained,” said the spokesman. Initial investigations suggested they belonged to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In another operation in Anantnag’s Arwani, four militants were killed.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 10:31:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/6-militants-killed-in-kashmir/article25326782.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

