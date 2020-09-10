₹6 lakh fraudulently withdrawn from Ram mandir trust account

Fraudsters allegedly used cloned cheques to withdraw around ₹6 lakh from the bank account of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya, which is entrusted with Ram mandir construction, and the police have launched a probe.
DSP Ayodhya Rajesh Kumar said that on September 9, around 3 p.m., general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai submitted an application to the police saying that around ₹6 lakh had been withdrawn from the Trust’s account through fraudulent cheques.
An FIR was lodged at Ayodhya under Sections 471, 468, 467, 420 and 419 of the Indian Penal Code.. “We are trying to investigate it deeply”, said Mr. Kumar.
The matter relates to an account in the State Bank of India branch of Nayaghat. The cheques for the account carry the signatures of Mr. Rai and and another member Anil Mishra.
Money transfer
On September 1, ₹2.25 lakh was withdrawn from the account and the money transferred to an account in Punjab National Bank (PNB), said Mr. Rai in his complaint.
On September 8, ₹3.50 lakh, was transferred again to PNB through a fake cheque with fake signature, he added.
The transactions happened even though the named slips were still found in the Trust’s cheque book, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath