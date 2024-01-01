GIFT a SubscriptionGift
6 killed, two injured as car hits road divider in Jharkhand

The five-seater car was moving at high speed, a police officer said, adding that all eight persons in the vehicle got trapped and were taken out using a gas cutter

January 01, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - JAMSHEDPUR

PTI
Police personnel gather near a site where a car crashed into a pole and a roadside tree near the Circuit House roundabout in Jamshedpur on Monday.

Police personnel gather near a site where a car crashed into a pole and a roadside tree near the Circuit House roundabout in Jamshedpur on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Six people were killed and two others injured as the car they were travelling in hit a road divider in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur city on January 1, police said.

The accident took place near Circuit House Square in Bistupur police station area around 5 am, an officer said.

Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told PTI: "Eight persons were travelling in a five-seater car, which first hit a road divider and then a roadside pole. Five of them were killed on the spot, while three were taken to a hospital, where one more person succumbed to injuries while the remaining two are undergoing treatment."

The SSP said that the car was moving at high speed. "The impact of the accident was so high that all eight persons got trapped inside the car and they were taken out by using a gas cutter," he said.

Mr. Kishore added that all of them were residents of Baba Ashram in Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

They had a party at their place till late night on Sunday as per information, he said. "Then, they left for Jamshedpur around 4.30 a.m. on Monday. Their family members had told them to avoid the trip but they did not listen to them, as per the information available," he said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over loss of six lives in a road accident.

"Heartbroken by the sad news of death of 6 people in a road accident in Jamshedpur. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult time of grief," Mr. Soren wrote on X.

He also wished for speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

