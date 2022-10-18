6 killed, 15 injured after bus rams into trailer near Vadodara

The accident took place around 4 a.m. when the luxury bus was going towards Surat from Rajasthan

PTI Vadodara
October 18, 2022 10:31 IST

The damaged bus that rammed into a trailer near Vadodara | Photo Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Six people were killed and nearly 15 others injured after a bus rammed into a trailer on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai national highway on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place around 4 a.m. when the luxury bus was going towards Surat from Rajasthan, they said.

It hit the trailer from behind while trying to overtake it on a bridge on the highway, an official from Panigate police station said.

As many as six passengers were killed and around 15 others injured in the accident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) Yashpal Jaganiya said.

"Four persons were killed on the spot and two others died in hospital," he said.

The deceased included a child, a woman and four men, the police said.

