6 get gunshot injuries in Manipur political workers’ clash

IMPHAL

11 October 2021 16:24 IST

Supporters of two politicians were preparing for poll meetings in village

Six persons sustained gunshot injuries when workers of two politicians clashed on Monday morning in the Andro Assembly constituency, police reports said.

The injured were taken to a hospital. However, as the condition of one 45-year-old Abdul Malik became serious, he was shifted to a city hospital.

Reports said workers of Lourembam Sanjoy, who is going to contest in the Andro seat on BJP ticket in March 2022 elections, had made preparations for an election meeting at Yairipok Yambem. However, supporters of former MLA T. Shyamkumar also started making preparations for a meeting nearby. But the villagers tried to drive them away reminding that they had 'banned' Mr. Shyamkumar and his supporters from entering the village. Soon a clash erupted, during which guns were reportedly used. Police rushed to the spot.

Two days ago, 10 persons sustained bullet injuries in the Wangjing Tentha Assembly constituency when workers of the BJP MLA and another person who is planning to contest the seat on Congress ticket clashed.

Three days ago, there was a clash between the workers of the National People’s Party (NPP) and some supporters of a national party following defacement of a banner for the opening of an office of the NPP.