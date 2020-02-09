6 die as bus comes into contact with power cable

Six persons died and more than 35 were injured when a passenger bus came into contact with a 11KV power supply cable near Mendharajpur village under the Golanthara police station limits in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday afternoon.

The bus was carrying more than 40 persons — part of a troupe travelling from Dankalpadu to Tikarada village to attend a pre-wedding function. The top of the AC sleeper bus touched the cable that was hanging low at the spot.

According to Ganjam district Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, as per initial reports, six persons died due to electrocution. All passengers sustained serious injuries as the bus caught fire. The police and the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. The injured were sent to the MKCG medical college and hospital in Berhampur. Mr. Kulange and Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra reached the spot to monitor the rescue operation.

All the doctors of the medical college got together to form a special team to treat the injured. Persons with serious burns may be shifted to the SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack.