COVID-19: 6 dead in Bengal in last 24 hours

Six persons died of COVID-19 in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 166, an official release said on Sunday. The number of patients discharged during the same period is 67.

Altogether 959 persons have been discharged so far, while 1,480 active cases have been registered till Sunday evening, including 28 in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours is 101, while the total number of confirmed cases is 2,677. The number of samples tested till Sunday is 85,956. The number of deaths due to co-morbidity remains at 72, the release said.

