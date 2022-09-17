Six Assam communities threaten to launch stir over ST status demand

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said the ST status ball was in the court of the Rajya Sabha and the State government could do little about it.

The Hindu Bureau GUWAHATI
September 17, 2022 11:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the ST status ball was in the court of the Rajya Sabha and the State government could do little about it. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

ADVERTISEMENT

Six communities in Assam have threatened to launch a coordinated stir over the “inordinate delay” in granting them Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

These communities are Adivasi (referred to as “tea tribes”), Chutia, Koch-Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tai-Ahom.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the ST status ball was in the court of the Rajya Sabha and the State government could do little about it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unfortunate that the Narendra Modi government has not granted ST status to the six communities in Assam, while 12 communities were brought into the ST fold in five other States in the country,” the All Assam Chutia Students’ Union said in a statement, outlining a series of demonstrations beginning September 21 to press for its demand.

An umbrella organisation of the Koch-Rajbongshi community has also threatened to launch a stir if the government failed to act on its demand.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Granting ST status to the six communities was one of the promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2016 Assembly election. These communities together comprise more than 30% of Assam’s electorate.

The ST status issue also resonated in the 126-member Assembly with Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi seeking a discussion. The Assembly was adjourned briefly after a heated exchange between the BJP and the opposition MLAs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Assam
Reservation

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app