5G Experience Centre unveiled in Assam 

September 30, 2023 02:15 am | Updated September 29, 2023 11:40 pm IST - Guwahati

The initiative focuses on leveraging 5G technology and digital connectivity for job creation, meeting developmental goals, and achieving SDGs by 2030 in the northeast, DoNER Minister G. Kishan Reddy said 

The Hindu Bureau

A 5G Experience Centre was unveiled in Assam. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A 5G Experience Centre unveiled in Assam on Friday is expected to give a digital edge to socio-economic development in the northeast. 

The Centre at Tech City, Bongora near Guwahati, has been started by the State-run Assam Electronics Development Corporation (AMTRON) in collaboration with various government agencies, officials said. 

Inaugurating the centre virtually, DoNER Minister G. Kishan Reddy said the initiative was in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance during the golden jubilee celebrations of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in December 2022. 

“The initiative focuses on leveraging 5G technology and digital connectivity for job creation, meeting developmental goals, and achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030 in the northeast,” he said. 

“India’s digital economy has witnessed remarkable growth, outpacing some of the world’s largest economies. Services like Aadhaar, United Payments Interface, and Digilocker have played pivotal roles in India’s digital transformation,” he added. 

Recognising the potential of this digital revolution, the NEC under the Ministry of DoNER, fully funded the country’s first 5G training labs and 5G health use case applications across the northeastern States barring Arunachal Pradesh, Mr Reddy said. 

“The 5G technology, as envisaged, will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people. It will not only help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications but will also increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency,” AMTRON chairman, Ramendra Narayan Kalita said. 

The AMTRON is spearheading the implementation of the ambitious 5G project in collaboration with agencies such as the Department of Telecommunications, Telecom Sector Skill Council, School of Planning and Architecture, Design Innovation Centre of Panjab University, and ALIMCO, a public sector undertaking of the Ministry of Social Justice and Development.

