58.96% voting in Rajasthan civic polls

Jaipur

02 November 2020 01:09 IST

About 59% votes were polled till 5.30 p.m. in the second phase of polling for three municipal corporations in Rajasthan on Sunday, the State Election Commission said.

The polling started at 7.30 a.m. and continued till 5.30 pm.

The exact voting percentage may rise as some voters were still in the queues.

Advertising

Advertising

The votes will be counted on November 3, a SEC spokesperson said.

Till 5.30 p.m., 58.96% votes were polled, he said.

According to the official, 63.13% polling was recorded in Kota South, 57.98% in Jaipur Greater and 57.88% in Jodhpur South municipal corporation till 5.30 p.m., he said.

Out of more than 19.45 lakh registered voters, 11.47 lakh people voted to decide the fate of 1,287 candidates for ward councillor at 3,211 polling stations in 310 wards.

On October 29, the first phase of voting was held in Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North municipal corporation.