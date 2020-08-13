56 juvenile home inmates test positive

Fifty-six inmates and a home guard of a juvenile observation home in Lucknow have tested positive for COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday.

The home run by the Women and Child Development Department has inmates from three districts — Lucknow, Unnao and Raebareli.

While it has a sanctioned capacity of 100, the home currently has 153 inmates lodged in it, the government said. As per the COVID-19 control room, as on August 11, 56 inmates and one home guard tested positive and were asymptomatic.

At present, all inmates are healthy and none of them has developed symptoms of COVID-19, said the government, adding that the positive cases have been shifted to a railway hospital for treatment. The District Magistrate has instructed that the home be sanitised within three days.