55 policemen, 5 doctors among fresh cases in J&K

Fifty-five policemen and five doctors were among the 106 fresh cases of the COVID-19 infection in Jammu and Kashmir. Two more deaths have pushed the toll to 15. “Out of 106 new cases, 12 were detected in the Jammu division and 94 in the Kashmir division.

“The total number of positive cases in J&K is 1,289,” said a government spokesperson. Out of the 1,289 positive cases, 665 were active and 609 have recovered. “Till date, 1,14,788 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been identified for surveillance,” the spokesperson added.

“A 75-year-old male patient from Anantnag, 65-year-old female patient from Kulgam and 75-year-old woman from Anantnag’s Kokernag died at the Chest Disease hospital,” said Dr. Salim Khan, nodal officer for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College, Srinagar.

An official said 55 policemen, including an officer, of the 11th Battalion of J&K Armed Police at Anantnag district tested positive for coronavirus.

“Eight patients at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital, five doctors, including three from ENT section of SMHS and one from Government Dental College, Srinagar, also contracted the virus,” said Dr. Khan.