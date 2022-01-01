55% of cases are of Omicron variant: BMC

5 p.m. to 5 a.m. ban on public gatherings in beaches, open grounds in Mumbai

The seventh round of next generation genome sequencing carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 282 samples have found 55% cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

Among total samples 13% were of Delta variant while 32% were of Delta derivative.

According to the BMC, out of 55% Omicron patients (156 in numbers) only nine had to be admitted to hospital. These patients too did not show any symptoms or did not require Oxygen supply.

BMC also informed that out of 282 patients only 17 had to be admitted to the hospital. Of these three had taken first dose of the vaccine, 10 had taken both doses while out of 81 patients who had not taken any vaccine four had to be admitted.

Two patients were admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) affected by Delta Derivative out of which one senior citizen lost his life. The deceased also had comorbidities such as diabetes and blood pressure.

The civic administration had appealed to the people to strictly follow the COVID appropriate behaviour, use mask and get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police on Friday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily till January 15 in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation and the emergence of the Omicron variant.

DCP (operations) S. Chaitanya issued the order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which came into force from 1 p.m. on Friday and will be effective till January 15, unless withdrawn earlier.

“The city continues to be threatened with COVID-19 pandemic. In light of the increase in cases and emergence of the new Omicron variant, and with a view to prevent danger to human life, health and safety and to curb transmission of the virus, people are prohibited from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. next day,” the order said.

The Mumbai police’s directive came after the Maharashtra government issued fresh guidelines on Thursday night capping the number of attendees at social gatherings in open or closed spaces at 50.