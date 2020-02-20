54 SC/ST Act cases in Muzaffarnagar this FY: Officials

As many as 54 incidents of alleged atrocities against Dalits, including nine killings and 16 rape cases, were reported in the ongoing financial year in the district, officials said on Thursday.
The District Social Welfare Department said ₹1.54 crore was provided as financial compensation to the victims under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
Giving a break-up of the total number, the officials said of the 54, nine cases were of murder, 16 rapes and 29 other forms of sexual harassment and assault.
They said the financial compensation was provided to the victims on the recommendation of district authorities after FIRs were registered in these cases under the SC/ST Act.
Sources said deputy superintendent-level police officers investigated these incidents and have filed cases in courts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.