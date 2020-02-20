Other States

54 SC/ST Act cases in Muzaffarnagar this FY: Officials

Giving a break-up of the total number, the officials said of the 54, nine cases were of murder, 16 rapes and 29 other forms of sexual harassment and assault.

As many as 54 incidents of alleged atrocities against Dalits, including nine killings and 16 rape cases, were reported in the ongoing financial year in the district, officials said on Thursday.

The District Social Welfare Department said ₹1.54 crore was provided as financial compensation to the victims under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Giving a break-up of the total number, the officials said of the 54, nine cases were of murder, 16 rapes and 29 other forms of sexual harassment and assault.

They said the financial compensation was provided to the victims on the recommendation of district authorities after FIRs were registered in these cases under the SC/ST Act.

Sources said deputy superintendent-level police officers investigated these incidents and have filed cases in courts.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 12:07:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/54-scst-act-cases-in-muzaffarnagar-this-fy-officials/article30868052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY