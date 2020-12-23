53% turnout in rural, civic polls in Arunachal

An estimated 53% voters turned out for the panchayat and municipal polls in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, State Election Commission officials said. The turnout was attributed to cold conditions that kept most people indoors until around noon.

SEC Secretary Nyali Ete said polling was largely peaceful barring an incident at a booth in Kamle district where supporters of a political party poured water over the ballot boxes. Re-polling at this booth has been scheduled for December 24.

Ballot papers were used for the panchayat polls while electronic voting machines were used for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and the Pasighat Municipal Council polls.

“We expect the voting percentage to increase as reports from polling booths in remote areas are yet to come,” Mr. Ete said.

Tuesday’s voting was said to be “cosmetic” as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has already won more than 63% of a total of 8,705 panchayat and municipal seats unopposed.