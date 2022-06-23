52 players of Haryana conferred Bhim Awards by Governor

Each awardee was given ₹5 lakh as a cash award along with Bhim Statue, tie, blazer, and citations

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Thursday conferred Bhim Awards to 52 players of Haryana for their striking achievements in the sphere of sports.

Mr. Dattatraya said that Haryana has made an indelible mark in the field of sports and owing to an outstanding sports policy of the State Government apart from the international standard of sports infrastructure, the players of Haryana have brought glory to the country at international and national sports events.

“Other Governments are also looking forward to replicating our sports policy in their States. Haryana emerged as overall champion in the recently concluded Khelo India Youth Games-2021 by clinching 137 medals, which is a matter of pride for us,” he said.

The Bhim Award Felicitation ceremony was organised on the occasion of International Olympic Day at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula. Each awardee was given ₹5 lakh as a cash award along with Bhim Statue, tie, blazer, and citations. They will also be given ₹5000 per month as an honorarium.

Sports Minister Sandeep Singh previously awards were distributed on political recommendation but now the present government in the State has ensured that awards are given in a completely transparent manner.

“While nominating a candidate we invite objections, if any, on the digital platform so that complete transparency is ensured,” he said. He added that the Haryana government has decided to open four sports rehabilitation centers in the State which will be equipped with facilities matching international standards.

“The government has increased the diet allowance to ₹400 which is the highest in the country To further enhance the stature of sports in the state, 1,100 sports nurseries have been set up,” the governor said.