₹52 lakh offer tops IRMA placements

Final placements of students at the Institute of Rural Management (IRMA), Anand saw a record offer of ₹52 lakh per annum, with 199 students of post-graduate diploma in rural management programme receiving 314 job offers.

A total of 109 organisations offered jobs to students during the placement week held in December 2019. Of the total batch size of 233 students, 226 students had registered for the campus placements where one student was a sponsored candidate, and six students opted out of the campus placements.

Twenty-seven students were placed through Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), and 199 students were placed through the campus placement process. “We received 314 job offers from 109 organisations, almost 1.8 times the number of students. We feel encouraged because 37 new organisations came to IRMA for the first time,” Professor Pratik Modi, placement coordinator at IRMA said.

The average salary offered by the business sector organisations stood at ₹10.80 lakh per annum and that for the development sector organisations like NGOs, cooperatives, and government development agencies was at ₹10.74 lakh per annum. The median salary stood at ₹10.45 lakh per annum, while the maximum salary for the batch stands at ₹52 lakh per annum.

“The minimum salary consciously chosen by our student in the development sector was ₹4.80 lakh,” Mr. Modi said. A total of 42 students took up offers made by NGOs, government agencies, and CSR foundations.

Organizations such as Vedanta Foundation, Caspian, BAIF Development Research Foundation, TVS-Srinivasan Service Trust, Government of Telangana (Dept of Panchayati Raj & Rural Development), Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, BASIX, among others, recruited through the campus placements.

As before, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul) was the largest recruiter this year too, followed by Mother Dairy. Multinational and national agribusiness corporations such as Tolaram, ITC Agribusiness Division, ADM Agro, Seedworks, Adani Wilmar, Emami Agrotech, were others who participated in the placements.

IRMA said from the FMCG and retail sectors, Reliance Retails, Future Group, Metro Cash and Carry, Ninjacart, were top recruitors. Banking, finance, and insurance companies such as ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Fullerton, Vivriti Capital, ICICI Prudential, Bharati AXA, Reliance General Insurance, and several small finance banks also recruited from IRMA this year.

Mr. Modi said initial concerns about the job market and dip in placements seen by IRMA’s peers had been eased by 100% placements, a record in the Institute since its inception in 1979. “We are now hoping for a bigger and better placements going ahead. The unique curriculum at IRMA is an attraction. Just concluded summer internships saw 233 students of first year being placed within 3 days. Seventeen new companies took on interns by paying as high as ₹1.8 lakh for the two month internship,” Mr. Modi informed.