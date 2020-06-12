Other States

513 cases, 38 deaths as COVID-19 spike continues in Gujarat

A health worker retrieves blood from a donor during a blood donation drive in Ahmedabad on June 7

A health worker retrieves blood from a donor during a blood donation drive in Ahmedabad on June 7   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Following criticism from doctors, State allows testing by private laboratories

Gujarat continues to see sharp rise in infections and mortality with 513 cases and 38 deaths reported on Thursday. The cumulative numbers have jumped to 22,067 cases and 1,385 deaths.

The State has now 5,573 active cases after discharge of 366 patients bringing the number of those discharged to 15,109.

So far, 2,72,924 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

After complaints of low testing amid sharp rise in the cases, the State government has changed its policy and now allowed testing by private laboratories based on prescription of any private physician who is an MD.

Also read: Coronavirus | ‘Model State’ Gujarat under great strain

The doctor should inform the Health department through email.

Earlier, only hospitalised patients were allowed to undergo testing from private lab which was criticised sharply by doctors and medical practitioners in the city, who termed it restrictive.

“Now, private laboratories can conduct tests based on prescription,” said deputy CM and Health Minister Nitin Patel.

After Mumbai, Ahmedabad is the worst hit with 1,117 deaths on Thursday with the highest mortality of almost 7.2%.

Mr. Patel warned the private hospitals not to overcharge the patients after several cases of fleecing by them had surfaced in the city.

“If we come across any case of overcharging, strict action will be taken against the hospital,” he said, adding citizens can approach his office or the Health department with their complaints.

