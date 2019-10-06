Hellaro, Nooreh to be openers of Indian panorama at 50th IFFI to be held in Goa

The 50th International Film Festival of India will be held from November 20-28 in Goa with over 200 films from various countries to be screened at the premier movie extravaganza.
Russia will be the partner country at the film festival this year, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Sunday.
About 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in various Indian regional languages will be screened at the film festival, he said.
As many as 12 films made in different languages about 50 years ago will also be screened at the 50th edition of IFFI.
Several film stars and about 10,000 movie lovers will participate in the film festival, Mr. Javadekar said.
With veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan getting the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, his 7-8 films will be screened at IFFI, Mr. Javadekar told reporters.
