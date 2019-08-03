50:50 seat sharing will have some hurdles, admits CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena are likely to face difficulty in applying the 50:50 seat-sharing formula for the Assembly polls in some regions, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conceded on Friday.

Speaking in Wardha on the second day of his Mahajanadesh Yatra, Mr. Fadnavis cited the examples of Vidarbha, where the BJP has two more seats than the Sena, and Konkan, where the Sena has a bigger share. “Once the partners have decide to contest the elections together, we may have to make compromises on some issues, while they will do so on others. I am confident we can arrive at a mutually acceptable solution in difficult regions. It will not be without some hurdles,” he said.

He denied any confusion between the allies, and said the Sena’s tour of the State did not have anything to do with the BJP or the government. “In the past, too, we have taken out different yatras. They have their own party goals to fulfil and we have ours,” he said.