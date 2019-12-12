5,000 paramilitary personnel rushed to the Northeast

The Centre on Wednesday airlifted 5,000 paramilitary personnel to the Northeastern States, including Assam, for maintenance of law and order duties in the wake of protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, officials said.

Nearly 20 companies (2,000 personnel) have been withdrawn from Kashmir, where they had been sent prior to the Centre’s decision on August 5 to abrogate Article 370 provisions and split the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

The remaining 30 companies have been withdrawn from other places and rushed to the Northeastern States, the officials said.

The troops are from the Central Reserve Police Force, the Border Security Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal.

Bus services suspended

Internet services remained suspended for the second day and paramilitary forces along with Tripura State Rifles personnel were deployed on Wednesday in some districts of Tripura, which was rocked by anti-CAB violence, officials said.

The internet services will remain suspended till Thursday, the officials said.

Train and bus services were also suspended, they added.