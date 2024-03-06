500 electric buses to be introduced in seven Rajasthan cities

March 06, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - JAIPUR

As many as 500 electric buses will be introduced shortly for public transport in seven cities of Rajasthan, with an emphasis on reducing air pollution, creating convenience for commuters, and reducing fuel consumption. This will be the first major eco-friendly step of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who holds the Finance portfolio, announced the introduction of electric buses while presenting the 2024-25 vote-on-account budget in the State Assembly last month. Ms. Kumari, who issued approval for making the buses available, said here on Wednesday that the decision would entail an additional burden of ₹105 crore on the State government.

The buses will be operated and maintained by the Local Self Government Department through Convergence Energy Services Limited.

Ms. Kumari said the buses would ply in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bikaner, Bharatpur, and Udaipur. The maximum number of 300 buses will be operated in Jaipur, followed by 70 in Jodhpur.

The Deputy Chief Minister added the promotion of public transport through electric buses would strengthen the network in the cities and improve the standard of urban life. The budgetary announcement would be implemented through the initiative for the benefit of the public at large.

