GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

500 electric buses to be introduced in seven Rajasthan cities

March 06, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 500 electric buses will be introduced shortly for public transport in seven cities of Rajasthan, with an emphasis on reducing air pollution, creating convenience for commuters, and reducing fuel consumption. This will be the first major eco-friendly step of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, who holds the Finance portfolio, announced the introduction of electric buses while presenting the 2024-25 vote-on-account budget in the State Assembly last month. Ms. Kumari, who issued approval for making the buses available, said here on Wednesday that the decision would entail an additional burden of ₹105 crore on the State government.

The buses will be operated and maintained by the Local Self Government Department through Convergence Energy Services Limited.

Ms. Kumari said the buses would ply in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bikaner, Bharatpur, and Udaipur. The maximum number of 300 buses will be operated in Jaipur, followed by 70 in Jodhpur.

The Deputy Chief Minister added the promotion of public transport through electric buses would strengthen the network in the cities and improve the standard of urban life. The budgetary announcement would be implemented through the initiative for the benefit of the public at large.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.