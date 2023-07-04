50 more lower courts in Odisha turn ‘paperless’

July 04, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - CUTTACK

At least 50 more courts in Odisha turned ‘paperless’ on Monday, July 3, 2023, taking the total number of paperless courts in the State so far to 84. It was in September 2022 that the paperless courts concept was introduced in the State.

In the same month, then Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit inaugurated 34 paperless courts covering all 30 districts of the State.

Recognising the importance of technology in the justice delivery system, Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court S. Muralidhar, in May this year, pledged to make at least a hundred courts in Odisha paperless. While inaugurating the additional paperless courts on Monday, the Chief Justice expressed confidence that another 50 courts in the State will be paperless soon.

“The COVID pandemic caused the acceleration of the use of technology in the judiciary, and technology would definitely change the way Judicial Officers approach their work,” Justice Muralidhar said, complimenting the judiciary in the State for taking the lead in adapting technology in courts.

He said all the measures, such as digitisation, e-filing and paperless courts, are to make access to justice more affordable, efficient and effective.