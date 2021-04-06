Other States

₹50 lakh seized from bike borne youths in Odisha

Odisha police recovered ₹50 lakh from two youths on a motorcycle in Pipili, where by-election will be held on April 17, during a routing checking on Monday.

The two could not give satisfactory answers to questions regarding the money.

The Pipili assembly seat had fallen vacant following the death of veteran Biju Janata Dal leader Pradeep Maharathy.

Following the seizure, a team led by BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra submitted complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer alleging that the cash belonged to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

