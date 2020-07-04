₹50 fine for not wearing mask in public places, offices in Bihar

The Bihar government is imposing a fine of ₹50 on people who do not wear masks in public places or in offices. But those paying the penalty will also be given two free masks to motivate them.
District Magistrates across the State have been asked to implement the order.
The State Health Department on July 3 issued the notification under the ‘Bihar Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulation 2020’.
The penalty will be imposed under Section 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC, the notification said.
“Wearing a face mask or to cover the face has been made mandatory for people at public places or in offices and a fine of ₹50 will be imposed on those found flouting the order,” said Anupam Kumar, Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department. He also said that an awareness campaign was being carried out by the State.
Citizens have often been seen without covering their faces in public places, especially outside Patna.
The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar has gone up to 11,460, with 84 deaths caused by the coronavirus. The number of recoveries in the State stands at 8,211.
