Other States

5-year-old boy falls into borewell in Rajasthan’s Sirohi

more-in

A minor boy aged around 5 years fell into an open borewell in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district on Thursday, police said.

The boy was playing in a field in Siba village under the Paladi (M) police station area when he accidently fell into the borewell and is stuck at a depth of nearly 15 feet, they said.

Rescue teams have reached the spot and efforts to rescue him are underway, the police said.

Earthmoving machines have been pressed into service, they added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Rajasthan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 2:47:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/5-year-old-boy-falls-into-borewell-in-rajasthans-sirohi/article30183143.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY