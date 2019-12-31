5 suspended after under-trial beaten to death in Nagaland jail

Five jail officials were suspended and 12 temporary workers sacked after an under-trial prisoner was thrashed to death in Nagaland’s Wokha district.

The State Director General of Prisons Toshitsungba Aier said a case was registered against the officials for the incident at the Wokha sub-jail on December 26.

The superintendent of Zunheboto district jail K. Kushito Awomi was appointed the inquiry officer and jailer of Peren district jail Imlinungba the presenting officer for the investigation.

“The probe team has been asked to submit its report within 15 days from December 27, when the order was issued,” Mr. Aier said.

Officials in Wokha said the victim, Yanbemo Mozhui, was subjected to torture following a jailbreak on December 23. A prisoner had escaped from the sub-jail but was caught two days later. During interrogation, he allegedly told the officials that Mozhui had helped him escape.

Mozhui was arrested in a case of assault on security guards at a bank branch in Bhandari town of Wokha district.