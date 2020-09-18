5 platoons for Bhubaneswar to enforce COVID-19 norms

Other States

A day after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed displeasure over non-adherence of COVID-19 guidelines in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the city police announced that five platoons of armed police will be deployed to enhance enforcement. The COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Khordha district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, now leads the COVID-19 tally with 28,794 cases. Ganjam district is now at the second spot with 19,444 cases.

