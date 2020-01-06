Other States

5 Pakistan nationals with heroin worth ₹175 cr. nabbed off Gujarat coast

The five Pakistan nationals with heroin worth ₹175 crore from mid-sea in the Kutch coast in Gujarat.

The five Pakistan nationals with heroin worth ₹175 crore from mid-sea in the Kutch coast in Gujarat.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The operation was conducted by the Gujarat Police ATS and the Indian Coast Guard

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police in a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) nabbed five Pakistan nationals on Monday with heroin worth ₹175 crore from mid-sea in the Kutch coast in Gujarat.

According to sources in the police, they acted after receiving credible inputs about the smuggling of a large quantity of drug from the Gujarat coast.

“We are committed to thwart attempts to smuggle narcotics in State, & well prepared to face any challenge in front of coastal security of 1600 km long coast. Anti-Terrorist Gujarat, in joint operation with Indian Coast Guard caught 5 Pakistani nationals with Heroin worth ₹ 175 Cr,” Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha announced on Twitter.

Gujarat ATS DIG Himanshu Shukla told The Hindu that the smugglers wanted to bring the drug into the country using the sea route via Gujarat coast.

