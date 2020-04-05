5 militants, soldier killed in Kupwara gunfight

Five militants have been killed in an ongoing operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara. One soldier also died in the gunfight.

“In another ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran Sector of North Kashmir, alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC taking advantage of the bad weather,” said Srinagar-based Army spokesman.

In this operation, one soldier was killed and two more were critically injured. Evacuation of the injured was hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions, the Army said.

“Operation is still in progress,” said the spokesman.

Sources said the militants sneaked into this side of the LoC five days ago through Jumgand area Kupwara district. They were later spotted in Teen Bahak area, surrounding by a mountain range.

“The militants managed to run around because of snow and rains in the area,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the Army said it killed nine militants in J&K in the past 24 hours, including four in Kulgam in an operation.