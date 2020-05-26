Other States

5 men lynch vegetable vendor

Two of the accused arrested by Assam police

The Assam police on Monday arrested two people for lynching a vegetable vendor two days ago.

The incident happened at Monahkuchi village near in Kamrup district’s Hajo, about 35 km northwest of Guwahati.

Police said the middle-aged vendor, identified as Sanatan Deka, was attacked after his bicycle had alleged grazed the vehicle of the accused on May 23 evening.

The victim, from Tetelia village in the district, had taken to selling vegetables after losing his factory job during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Jalil Ali and Sabir Ali, who were in the vehicle, quarrelled with the vegetable vendor after the minor accident. Three others joined the duo and thrashed Mr. Deka, the police said.

The five fled when the locals gathered. They rushed the vendor, grievously injured, to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We have arrested Faizur Hoque and Eyusuf Uddin Ahmed, two of the accused. We are hopeful of catching the other three soon,” a district police officer said.

