ADVERTISEMENT

5 Meghalaya MLAs quit to change party colours

January 18, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Shillong

So far, 18 legislators have resigned from the 60-member House and from their respective parties in the run-up to Assembly elections in Meghalaya on February 27

The Hindu Bureau

Meghalaya Public Health Engineering Minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar who resigned from the State Assembly hours before the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule. Photo: Twitter/@ReniktonLyngdoh

Five Meghalaya MLAs, including Public Health Engineering Minister Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar resigned from the State Assembly and from their parties just hours before the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule for three north-eastern States on Wednesday.

A total of 18 MLAs have so far resigned from the 60-member Meghalaya House to change party colours.

Mr. Tongkhar quit from the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and joined the United Democratic Party (UDP), both constituents of the coalition government in Meghalaya headed by the National People’s Party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trinamool Congress MLA Shitlang Pale, suspended Congress MLA Mayralborn Syiem and Independent MLA Lambor Malngiang also joined the UDP on Wednesday. Another suspended Congress MLA, Process T. Sawkmie is set to join the UDP as well.

Elections to the Assemblies of Meghalaya and Nagaland will be held on February 27. Tripura will go to the polls in two phases, on February 16 and 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US