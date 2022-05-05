5 lakh govt. school students get tablets under Haryana’s ‘e-Adhigam’ scheme

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 05, 2022 17:49 IST

We are determined to implement New Education Policy by 2025, says Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday distributed five lakh tablets to students of government schools, claiming Haryana was the first State to do so as he launched the e-Adhigam scheme in Rohtak.

“Earlier, students of schools had to carry books in bags but from today, their books will be in this tab. In the New Education Policy, a target has been set to implement the scheme of providing education by adopting technology across the country and we are determined to implement it by 2025,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Today, a big revolution has been initiated in the field of education. Till date, such a big campaign has not been done for the children of government schools in any other State of the country. No State in the country has distributed tablets to five lakh children at once. Haryana is the first such State. The e-Adhigam scheme will prove to be a milestone in the education sector. In the coming time, many more reforms will be done in the education sector,” Mr. Khattar said, adding that COVID-19 had impacted the education sector and schools had to be closed, but now the tablet had become the new classroom.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana spent “the maximum part” of its Budget on the education sector. He said that in the current Budget alone, ₹20,000 crore was being spent on education. He said that radical changes were being made in the education sector, for which Budget constraints would not be allowed to come in the way.

Mr. Khattar said the government was going to form two task forces for the education sector. “One task force will work on infrastructure, building, boundary wall, beautification, cleanliness, roads, water and toilets and other essential requirements of schools, while the other task force will ensure the arrangement of furniture, etc., in the schools. Within a year, the arrangement of dual benches will be made in all the schools of Haryana,” he said.