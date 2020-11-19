5 killed in Malda plastic factory blast

Kolkata

19 November 2020

A heavy machine with about 45 horsepower exploded: SP

Five people were killed in an explosion in a plastic manufacturing unit in the Sujapur area of West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday. The intensity of the blast such that the factory was reduced to a rubble and parts of machinery were thrown a few metres around.

The accident occurred at 11.30 a.m., when several people were working in the factory.

Alok Rajoria, District Superintendent of Police, said four people died on the spot and one of his injuries in hospital. Five injured were being treated in a State- run hospital.

Mr. Rajoria said a heavy machine with about 45 horsepower exploded. Some mechanical failure may have resulted in the explosion, he added.

State Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said that along with the District Magistrate and the SP, Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim would visit the accident spot.

“As per the disaster management Act, a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased and ₹ 50,000 for the treatment of the injured,” the Chief Secretary said.

The Chief Minister had directed a detailed investigation into the incident.

Opposition political parties have demanded a thorough investigation.