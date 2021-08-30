Other States

5 killed due to heavy rain in Uttarakhand

Five people, including three children, were killed and two others went missing after three houses collapsed in a village following heavy rain in Dharchula sub-division of the district in Uttarakhand, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Jumma village late on Sunday night, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan, who rushed to the spot to supervise relief and rescue operations, said.

“Five bodies, including those of three children, have been recovered, while the search for two more still missing is underway,” SSB commandant M.P. Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjana (15), Renu (11), Shivani (9), Sunita Devi and Parwati Devi.


