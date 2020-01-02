Other States

5 killed as truck overturns on hut in Bengal

Five persons of a family, including two children, were killed after a sand-laden truck lost control and overturned on a hut in West Bengal’s Purba Burdwan district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at Shikarpur village under Galsi police station limits, a police officer said.

While five persons, including a two-year-old boy and nine-year-old girl, were killed on the spot, one person was rescued from the debris and admitted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition, he said.

