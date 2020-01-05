5 injured in cylinder blast before Solapur marathon

At least five persons, including a woman and a teenager, were injured in what appeared to be cylinder explosion in Solapur city early on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred a little after 5.30 a.m., minutes before the inauguration of the third edition of the CNS Solapur International Half-Marathon which is organised by the Solapur Runners’ Association.

Authorities said that a family, which was selling gas balloons, was present at the spot before the commencement of the event which saw the participation of more than 5,000 people.

A man was filling the balloons with gas from a cylinder when it exploded, seriously injuring those standing nearby, including a woman and a 14-year-old boy.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals where the person who was filling the balloons is said to be in a critical condition.

A team of the Solapur police’s bomb detection and disposal squad rushed to the spot to ascertain the precise cause of the blast. Further investigations are on.