5 injured as BSF clashes with villagers in Tripura

Agartala:

16 January 2022 20:23 IST

At least five people, including a Border Security Force (BSF) constable were injured when troops clashed with locals at a village in Sonamura subdivision on Sunday. Irate villagers blocked a highway for several hours to protest against what they called an unprovoked assault on them.

The incident occurred at Fakiradola locality in Matinagar of Sonamura, 51 km south of here.

Senior BSF officers from the Southern Range Headquarters at Gokulnagar rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators, assuring an impartial probe into the incident. Latest reports said the road blockade had been withdrawn.

Trouble started after a BSF patrol entered a house where a head of cattle was being slaughtered for consumption. The BSF personnel were in a brawl with family members over the issue and a big crowd assembled. This led to a clash with villagers, causing injuries to five. A BSF soldier was also injured and admitted to a hospital.

A woman and three men sustained injuries in the incident. The clash caused further tension and hundreds of residents blocked the highway, leading to disruption of traffic.

Irate mobs also gathered outside a border outpost to lodge a protest. Police deployed Tripura State Rifles in the area to defuse tension.