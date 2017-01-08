5 die as car crashes into night shelter

: Five labourers were killed and as many more injured when a speeding car rammed into a night shelter in the Dalibag locality in Hazratganj area in the early hours of Sunday. The two occupants of the car, Ayush Kumar Rawat, son of a former SP MLA, and Nikhil Arora, were arrested. SSP Manzil Saini said both were drunk. The car has been seized.

The incident took place at about 2 a.m. Thirty-five labourers were sleeping inside the night shelter when the car, allegedly driven at a high speed, rammed into it.

While four labourers died on the spot, one died at the Trauma Centre here.

Four of the victims have been identified. All the victims, aged between 30 and 37 years, were daily wage earners from eastern Uttar Pradesh. — PTI