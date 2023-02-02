ADVERTISEMENT

5 bogies of Satyagrah Express detach from engine in Bihar; Probe launched

February 02, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Patna

The incident is said to have happened due to the jamming of brakes.

ANI

Image from where the incident took place. | Photo Credit: ANI

Five bogies of the Satyagraha Express train detached from the engine near Majhaulia station in Bihar's Bettiah. The incident took place at the Muzaffarpur-Narkatiaganj railway section and triggered panic among passengers.

East Central Railway officials immediately rushed to the spot and reattached the bogies to the train running from Bihar's Raxaul district to New Delhi. No passenger reported any injuries. East Central Railway officials have launched a probe into this matter.

Reportedly, due to the malfunction of the coupling, which is used to connect two bogies together, the bogies separated from the engine. The incident happened around 10 a.m. and the engine travelled several kilometres away after getting detached from the bogies.

In December last year three bogies of a goods train derailed at the Tankuppa station in Bihar, after which two trains had to be cancelled while several more had to be diverted. The incident is said to have happened due to the jamming of brakes. However, no one was injured in the incident, Railway officials informed.

