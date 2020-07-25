482 new cases in Punjab

Punjab recorded 482 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and reported five more deaths taking the toll to 282, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 12,216. The major chunk of new cases, 76 and 70, were reported from Jalandhar and Patiala districts respectively. The Health Department said the active cases are 3,838 and 8,096 patients have so far been cured.

In Haryana, 780 fresh cases surfaced on Friday, taking the total tally of cases to 29,755.