Two low-intensity earthquakes hit Maharashtra’s Satara district

Parts of Satara district in western Maharashtra were jolted by two low-intensity earthquakes of magnitude 4.8 and 3 on June 20 morning, said authorities from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Satara district officials informed that the first quake, which occurred at 7.47 a.m., lasted for a very brief period and that no casualty or damage to property had been reported thus far. The second one was experienced at 8.27 a.m.

The earthquake-prone Koyna region in the district, 130 km from Pune, was once again the epicentre of this convulsion, which was recorded at a depth of 10 km. The second quake was recorded at a depth of 5 km.

While some residents said that tremors were barely felt in Satara town despite the relatively high magnitude of quake on the Richter scale, the convulsions sparked brief panic among people residing in the Koyna, Patan and Karad areas of the district, many of whom rushed out on hearing the first rumblings.

People rushed out of their homes in some areas after experiencing the tremors, an official in the district administration said.