₹4.76 crore in demonetised notes seized in Gujarat

Demonetised notes worth ₹4.76 crore were recovered in raids conducted by the Godhra police on Tuesday.

The State Anti Terrorist Squad said Zuber Hayat and Farookh Chhota were nabbed, while Idrish Hayat managed to escape. The police raided a place near Med Circle and seized five bundles of notes of ₹1,000 denomination from Mr. Chhota. After quizzing him, the team raided Dhantya Plot and found bundles of demonetised notes in Mr. Hayat’s car and house.

Collectively, the police have recovered 9,312 notes of ₹1,000 denomination, and 76,739 notes of ₹500.

Demonetisation
