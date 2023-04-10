4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nicobar Island

April 10, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - Nicobar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, Nicobar Island in the early hours of April 10, 2023, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 2:26 a.m. (IST). "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6 occurred on 10-04-2023, 02:26:02 IST, Lat: 8.98 and Long: 94.07, Depth: 32 Km, Location: 220km N of Campbell Bay, Nicobar island," tweeted NCS. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on April 9, 2023, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 p.m. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 16:01:21 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands", tweeted NCS. This was the second earthquake on Sunday, earlier a few hours ago at around 2:59 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 14:59:46 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km, Nicobar Island, India," tweeted NCS.

