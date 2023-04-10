HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nicobar Island

This was the third earthquake after two of them hit the islands on April 9, 2023

April 10, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - Nicobar

ANI
The image tweeted by the National Center for Seismology.

The image tweeted by the National Center for Seismology. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@NCS_Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 32 km, at Campbell Bay, Nicobar Island in the early hours of April 10, 2023, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 2:26 a.m. (IST). "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6 occurred on 10-04-2023, 02:26:02 IST, Lat: 8.98 and Long: 94.07, Depth: 32 Km, Location: 220km N of Campbell Bay, Nicobar island," tweeted NCS. Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island on April 9, 2023, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 p.m. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 16:01:21 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar Islands", tweeted NCS. This was the second earthquake on Sunday, earlier a few hours ago at around 2:59 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km, Nicobar Island.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2023, 14:59:46 IST, Lat: 9.01 & Long: 94.18, Depth: 10 Km, Nicobar Island, India," tweeted NCS.

Related Topics

Andaman and Nicobar Islands / earthquake

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.